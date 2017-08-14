Teenagers threaten Bellshill pensioner at knifepoint on her own doorstep

An elderly lady was threatened at knifepoint by two teenagers on her own doorstep in Bellshill last week.

Around 9.20pm on Thursday (August 10) the 80-year-old was at home in Clay Crescent when she answered her door to two men who asked for money for charity.

The two suspects then entered the house and one of the men threatened her with a knife and demanded money, however they left empty-handed.

The woman was uninjured, however she was badly shaken as a result of the incident.

The first suspect is described as white, aged around 17 years, 5’4” tall and of slim build with short black hair. He may have been wearing glasses.

The second suspect is described as white, aged around 18 years, 5’6” tall and of slim build. He was wearing a grey top.

Detective Constable Karen Murray of Wishaw Police Office said: “Our enquiries are continuing today to trace these two men.

“To deliberately target an elderly member of our community is cowardly and absolutely heartless.

“Enquiries have revealed that these two men have been seen in recent days in the Hattonrigg area of Bellshill collecting money for charity.

“I would ask residents to be on their guard and if anyone has any information that will identify them or assist with the police enquiry, then please contact Wishaw Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 4234 of 10th August.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”