Teenager charged with culpable homicide

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court following the death of Newarthill man Jack Wilson.

Mr Wilson (20) was found unconscious with serious head injuries on Saturday night in Keir Hardie Avenue, Holytown.

He was rushed to Wishaw General for treatment, but died on Monday.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with culpable homicide.

He made no plea or declaration and was released on bail pending a future court appearance.