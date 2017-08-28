Teenager admits stabbing

A teenager has admitted carrying out a stabbing in Holytown which left the victim badly injured.

The Motherwell youth, who was 16 at the time, punched another male then struck him on the body with an unspecified “sharp” weapon.

He appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted assault to severe injury in Main Street, Holytown, on August 13 last year.

Sheriff Thomas Millar called for background reports and deferred sentence on the accused, who is now 17, until September 18. Bail was continued.

A 16-year-old Motherwell youth was also charged with the assault, but had his not guilty plea accepted by the prosecution.