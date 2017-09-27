Teacher in the dock over pupil films

A teacher has admitted secretly filming the private parts of pupils and young girls at the primary school where he worked.

James Hughes (54), of Dechmont Gardens, Birkenshaw, used his phone and iPad to record pupils after taking them out of class for one-to-one lessons.

He would get the girls to stand on chairs and put their legs up in the air while he recorded them under a desk.

Hughes, who was a principal teacher at the school in North Lanarkshire, was caught when three teenagers who were doing work experience at his school caught him filming them.

One of the girls sneaked into his office and discovered photos of herself on his iPad and reported Hughes to the headteacher. Police were contacted and a search of his school office and home uncovered 260 images and 79 recordings on his phone and computers.

At Airdrie Sheriff Court, Hughes admitted two charges of secretly filming and photographing girls aged between eight and 16.

Anne Frances Hilley, prosecuting, said: “He was their teacher and they trusted him. They were ashamed and embarrassed. They thought him a great teacher until this happened.”

Hughes, who was suspended from his job, is on bail and will be sentenced next month.