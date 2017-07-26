Taser man jailed for ten months

A former Motherwell man who was caught with a taser has been jailed for ten months.

The weapon, designed to look like an iphone, was found during a search of Drew Southall’s then home in John Muir Way.

Alastair Mitchell, prosecuting, said analysis showed the stun gun was “live and capable of discharging an electric charge”.

Southall (22), now of Mount Vernon, Glasgow, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted illegal possession of the taser in February last year.

Earlier this year a man died after being shot by a police taser in Cornwall. Tasers are used by officers to incapacitate suspects, but opponents say, given the weapons are potentially lethal, they are deployed too often.

Mr Mitchell told the court officers had gone to Southall’s home in relation to another matter and found the taser in a plastic bag after carrying out a search.