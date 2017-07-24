‘Supervised’ man carried out assault

A man with convictions for attempted murder and rape is back behind bars for carrying out an assault after being freed under supervision.

John Robertson (45), of Omoa Road, Cleland, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court to admit punching and kicking Ryan Wilson repeatedly on the head and body at a neighbouring house on July 19.

He also admitted shouting abuse and threats, challenging people to fight and brandishing a bottle at police officers.

The court heard Robertson had served a six-year stretch for rape and was then subject to a four-year supervision order. He has now been jailed for ten months.