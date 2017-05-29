Stun gun looked like a mobile phone

A former Motherwell man has admitted illegal possession of a taser.

The weapon, designed to look like a mobile phone, was found during a search of Drew Southall’s then home in John Muir Way.

Alastair Mitchell, prosecuting, said analysis showed the stun gun was “live and capable of discharging an electric charge”.

Southall (22), now of Mount Vernon, Glasgow, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted possessing the taser in February last year.

The case came as it was reported last week that a man had died after being shot by a police taser in Cornwall. Tasers are used by officers to incapacitate suspects, but human rights activists say, given the weapons are potentially lethal, they are deployed too often.

Mr Mitchell told the court officers had gone to Southall’s home in relation to another matter and found the taser in a plastic bag after carrying out a search.

He added: “It had the appearance of an iphone mobile phone.”

Sheriff Daniel Kelly called for background reports and deferred sentence until June 21. Southall was allowed to remain on bail.