A man has been cleared of a Boxing Day stabbing in Mossend.

Steven Walsh (30), of Blackwoods Crescent, Mossend, was accused of knifing Andrew McBride (34) repeatedly on the head and body to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement at a flat in Main Street on December 26.

Walsh denied serious assault and jurors returned a not proven verdict after a two-day trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court.