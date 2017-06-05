Stab victim jailed for court no-show

A stabbing victim has landed in jail after failing to turn up at court to give evidence against his attackers.

Catherine Darroch (58) and Joshua Simpson (20) knifed John Gray at their home in Airbles Street, Motherwell, on December 20 last year.

The pair were found guilty at Hamilton Sheriff Court of assaulting Gray and Nicola McGregor to their severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The victims were stabbed repeatedly on the head and body. Darroch and Simpson are on bail and will be sentenced on July 7.

Sheriff David Bicket found Gray (34) and McGregor (29), both of The Oval, Glenboig, in contempt of court for failing to turn up.

The sheriff slammed Gray for the manner of his evidence when he eventually appeared and jailed him for 60 days. McGregor was admonished.