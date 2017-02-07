Speedy driver banned

A driver clocked at 60 miles an hour in a built-up area has been banned from the roads for two years and ordered to resit his test.

Bobby Codona (46), of Rockburn Crescent, Bellshill, didn’t have a licence or insurance at the time, Hamilton Sheriff Court heard.

Codona admitted driving a car dangerously in “unsafe” weather conditions in Motherwell in December 2015. Police who spotted him in Windmillhill Street and Airbles Road said he overtook other cars repeatedly while it was unsafe to do so.

Codona, who admitted failing to appear in court for the case in March, must also do 200 hours of unpaid work and will be supervised for nine months.