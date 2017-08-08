Slashing leads to 18 months jail for serial offender

A persistent offender has been jailed for 18 months after slashing a man during a row over a stolen bike.

John Paul Gillon (33) was sentenced at Hamilton Sheriff Court. He admitted slashing Daryl Reid with a knife or similar weapon to his severe injury in Oakfield Road, Motherwell, on June 22.

The court heard Gillon was on bail for a drugs matter when he carried out the attack. The victim suffered an 11cm wound to the side of his head. Fortunately, his hair covers the area and he won’t have a visible scar.

Police viewed CCTV footage to piece together what happened.

Defence agent Diarmid Bruce said a bike had been stolen and Gillon had information which suggested “rightly or wrongly” that Mr Reid, whom he usually got on with, was responsible.

Sheriff Thomas Millar cut the sentence from 27 months because of Gillon’s early guilty plea.

Gillon has a lengthy record and was jailed for six years in 2009 for assault and robbery.

In 2012 he was cleared of attempting to murder a fellow prisoner at HMP Edinburgh.