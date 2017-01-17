Sex offender sent naked picture to  female pensioner

A former Motherwell teacher who was struck off for sexually harassing a 13-year-old pupil has admitted sending a naked photo of himself to a pensioner.

Kyle Young (30) has now been put on the sex offenders’ register for a third time, but has once again avoided a jail sentence.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard he began talking to the 68-year-old family friend on messaging service WhatsApp and later begged her to send lurid pictures of herself to him.

He continued to bombard her with messages, begging her not to tell anyone while asking her to send photos. When she did not respond he sent her a naked photo of himself.

Young admitted making sexual remarks and sending a photo of himself to the woman in September last year.

Sheriff Vincent Smith ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and placed him under supervision for three years.

He was also put on the sex offenders’ register again and told not to send any electronic message with any sexual element for three years.

The court heard that he wants help with his problems.

In 2013 Young was placed on the sex offenders’ register for three years for sending sexual messages to a 13-year-old girl. He was a technology studies teacher at Clyde Valley High School at the time.

Last year he was back in the dock again and admitted breaching the notification requirements of the register by failing to disclose to police he was using another name on Facebook between April 2013 and March 2015.

He had set up an account in his mum’s name in order to keep using the social media site after his earlier conviction.

On that occasion Young was given two years supervision, put on the register for the same period and told to do 120 hours of unpaid work.