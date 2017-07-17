Second building blaze in street

A second fire at a property in a New Stevenston street is being treated as deliberate.

Police are investigating after a building in Hall Street was apparently torched on Saturday night.

It happened less than two weeks after a man suffered serious injuries in the same street. The 38-year-old was treated in hospital for stab wounds and burns.

Police said he was one of two men who left a building shortly after an explosion and before flames engulfed it.

They believe “some sort of criminal activity” had been taking place in the building and reports linked the incident to a Glasgow gangland feud.

It’s not clear yet if police think the second incident is linked to the earlier blaze.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a fire at a property in Hall Street on Saturday about 9.45pm.

“The fire is being treated as wilful. No one was injured and inquiries are continuing.”