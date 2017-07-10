Search for ‘vulnerable’ Bellshill woman

Police at Motherwell are appealing for information to help trace a missing Bellshill woman.

Danielle Lucas (26) was last seen at around 1.30pm yesterday (Sunday) in New View Crescent.

She is described as 4’ 10” tall, of slim build with collar length fair hair and blue eyes.

She wears glasses and was wearing black leggings, a grey top and was carrying a pink coloured shoulder bag when last seen.

Inspector Stuart Robertson at Motherwell Police Office said: “Danielle’s family say that she is in a very vulnerable state at the moment and are very anxious for her to make contact and let them know she is okay.

“I urge anyone who has seen her since around 1.30pm yesterday or anyone who knows of her present whereabouts to contact police at Motherwell immediately via 101.”