Search for owner of dog found tied to tree

The Scottish SPCA is seeking the owner of a dog found tied to a tree near North Dryburgh Road in Wishaw.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted after the female Akita was spotted by a member of the public on Friday (June 30).

The dog is now in the care of the charity’s animal rescue and rehoming centre in Lanarkshire, where she has been named Zoe.

Centre manager Peter Fleming said: “We aren’t sure how Zoe came to be there alone and can’t rule out the possibility she has been abandoned.

“We are asking people in the area with any information to call our helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Being found guilty of abandoning an animal can lead to a ban from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.