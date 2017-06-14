Salon manager attacked nurse and police officer

A hairdressing boss scratched and spat on a nurse who was treating her at Wishaw General Hospital.

Kathryn Waters had been admitted after taking an overdose, Hamilton Sheriff Court was told.

Waters (23), formerly of Frood Street, Motherwell, admitted assaulting staff nurse Michelle Graham and trying to bite PC Nicola Knight at the hospital last September.

The court heard she pushed the nurse before scratching and spitting on her arm.

Police were nearby dealing with another matter and when officers tried to restrain Waters she attempted to bite PC Knight on the body.

Defence agent Jim O’Dowd said his client could remember little about the incidents and wished to apologise.

He said she had been “headhunted” for a job as manager of a hairdressing salon, but she was in an abusive relationship and the stress of that led to her going off work.

Mr O’Dowd added: “She has never been in trouble before and it’s hoped she never will again.”

Sheriff Allan McKay told Waters, who now lives in Glasgow, the charges were serious and he might have considered jailing her.

However, given her personal situation, he was prepared to defer sentence for three months for good behaviour.