Sad discovery in Uddingston

Police Scotland have confirmed that a 60-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Uddingston yesterday (Wednesday)

The woman- whose name has not been released by officers- was discovered after a passer-by en-route to the Tunnocks Factory saw her vehicle parked in Crofthead Street.

The woman was the sole occupant in the car.

Police would not shed further light on the matter but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

A report on this incident has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.