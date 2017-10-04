Robbery enquiries continue after men in balaclavas break into flat

The police are continuing enquiries following a robbery at a flat in Viewpark over the summer.

About 1.30am on Tuesday, July 18, a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were asleep within a flat on Bent Crescent.

Three men dressed in dark clothing and balaclavas forced entry to the property and made demands before assaulting the man and making off with a two-figure sum of money.

Detective Constable Jacqui McCann, of Wishaw CID, said: “Whilst this appears to have been a targeted attack it was none the less an extremely frightening experience for the male and female involved.

“Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident. Bent Crescent is in a residential area and I appeal to local residents in the area to think back to whether they saw or heard anything out of the ordinary in the early hours of Tuesday, July 18.”

Anyone with information should contact Wishaw CID via 101 quoting incident number 0237 of 18th July 2017. Alternatively calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.