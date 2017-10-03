Robbery at New Stevenston bookmakers

A three-figure sum was stolen during a robbery at a bookmakers in New Stevenston yesterday (Monday).

Around 7.30pm a man entered Coral in Jerviston Street, he threatened two members of staff and demanded money.

No-one was injured in the incident, but both members of staff, an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, were left badly shaken by the ordeal.

The suspect is described as white, around 5’10” tall, believed to be in his 50s and of a thin build. He was wearing glasses, a blue and white baseball cap, navy blue jacket and dark coloured jeans.

Officers are in the process of checking CCTV footage for any additional information it may provide and continue to carry out door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Detective Constable Graham McAdam said: “I am appealing to local people in the area who may have seen or heard something related to this incident who perhaps didn’t realise the relevance at the time.

“Perhaps someone saw the suspect run off, perhaps someone saw him hanging around outside the bookmakers – this may not have seemed unusual or suspicious at the time but in the context of the crime taking place, it could be vital information which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call officers at Wishaw CID via 101, quoting reference number 3625 of 2 October 2017.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where you can give information anonymously.