Report ordered to decide if man is fit for trial

A psychiatric report has been ordered on a Muirhouse man to discover if he is fit to plead or stand trial on a series of charges.

The report was ordered by Sheriff Nikola Stewart on Kevin O’Dwyer at Lanark Sheriff Court after he appeared in custody to face charges arising out of alleged events in Carluke on September 13, 2015.

It is alleged that in Moorside Street he behaved in a threatening manner by shouting and swearing and then resisted arrest by struggling with two police officers.

O’Dwyer is also accused of having later provided those officers with a false Christian name and date of birth in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

He faces a further charge of having failed to turn up at Lanark Sheriff Court at an earlier hearing of his case.

His solicitor, who did not identify himself in court, said that his client’s failure to show up in court was easily explained.

He said that, shortly before that scheduled appearance, O’Dwyer, now care of an address in Muirhouse Road, had suffered a fall which caused severe injuries including brain damage.

Since the accident he had been in and out of hospital due to repeated seizures. The solicitor said that he was not satisfied his client could now give him proper instructions.

Sheriff Stewart called for the psychiatric report and deferred the case to Thursday, September 7.