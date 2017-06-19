Red light crash driver banned

A driver who knocked down and caused serious injury to a woman on a pedestrian crossing has been banned from the roads for 18 months.

Andrew Traynor (22) went through a red light in Windmillhill Street, Motherwell. His van hit Rachael Gibb (61) who was thrown on to his windscreen before landing on the road.

Traynor, of Rosebank Drive, Viewpark, admitted driving dangerously on February 2 when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He also admitted failing to turn up at court in April. Charges alleging he drove the van without permission and without insurance were dropped.

As well as banning Traynor, Sheriff Ray Small fined him £750 and ordered him to re-sit his test.