Publican is back behind bar rather than behind bars

A pub licensee who ended up behind bars after missing a court date wants to put her troubles behind her in 2017.

Maureen McLaughlin, who runs The Stables in Viewpark, had failed to turn up at Hamilton Sheriff Court for sentence in August after she admitted two driving while disqualified charges and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A warrant was issued for her arrest and McLaughlin (41), of Cypress Avenue, Viewpark, spent three weeks in custody before returning to the dock this week.

Sheriff Ray Small heard that despite all this she is still in charge of the pub.

Defence agent Ian Scott said McLaughlin had taken time while in custody to reflect on her situation and was determined to get things back on track.

His client has previously been jailed for three months in relation to another driving while disqualified offence. She also has a conviction for drink driving.

Sheriff Small imposed a community payback order which involves supervision for 18 months. He also ordered McLaughlin to complete 135 hours of unpaid community work within six months and banned her from driving for three years.