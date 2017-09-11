Pub ban for assaults man

A man has been banned indefinitely from an Uddingston pub after admitting assault charges.

Jack Murphy (20), of Hornbeam Road, Viewpark, was also placed under supervision for nine months and must do 180 hours of unpaid community work.

He appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted attacking Gareth Tallamy and Calum McGarrity at the Horseshoe Bar on February 12. Both men were punched by Murphy.

Jonathan Mullen (21), of First Avenue, Birkenshaw, was accused of punching Christopher Jolly in the pub, but had his not guilty plea accepted.

Murphy and Mullen both admitted that, while acting with others, they punched and kicked David Marrable in Armstrong Crescent, Tannochside, on March 5.

Mullen was put under supervision for nine months and ordered to do 135 hours of unpaid work.