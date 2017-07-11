Prison officer is cleared of sex attack on escort

A prison officer from Motherwell has walked free from court after being cleared of raping an escort.

John McMahon (26) was accused of carrying out the sex attack in Queen’s Park in Glasgow last March.

The woman claimed while having sex McMahon removed the contraception, pinned her down and attacked her.

After a trial at the High Court in Glasgow, McMahon was unanimously found not guilty of rape.

Judge Lord Woolman said: “By reason of the jury’s verdict you are acquitted and you are free to leave the dock.”

McMahon, who works at Shotts Prison, said thank you.

McMahon said he picked up the 37-year-old at her flat and she directed him to the park.

He claimed they had sex and afterwards noticed the protection used had failed.

The woman described being “pinned down” by the client who then had unprotected sex with her.

She said: “I begged him to stop ‘please get off me’, ‘don’t do this’, over and over and over again.”

Defence laywer John Carroll asked McMahon: “Did you pin her down and force her to undertake sex?”

He replied: “No.”

In a hysterical phone call to police she initially claimed she had been robbed.

While on the phone in his car McMahon was heard saying “I’m not going to hurt you”.