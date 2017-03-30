Police release images to help in search for Glen Tower intruder

Police Scotland has released images of a man they want to trace after a couple were put through a terrifying ordeal in Muirhouse last October.

The incident took place in Glen Tower around 8.55pm on Wednesday, October 12.

The suspect lay in wait in the close, and when the male victim opened his front door he was forced back inside with a knife held to his throat.

The intruder threatened the couple with the knife and demanded money, however they began shouting and screaming, which caused him to flee empty handed.

He is pictured wearing a black tracksuit with a black baseball cap and carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information should call Wishaw CID via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.