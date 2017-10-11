Police release image of man following indecency offence

The police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an indecency offence in Craigneuk last year.

About 3pm on Monday, November 7, an incident happened on Donnelly Way, near to Etna Industrial Estate, where a woman was subjected to an indecency offence in a public place.

Officers are keen to speak to the man in the image as they believe that he could assist them with their enquiries.

He is described as 20-30 years of age, dressed in work clothing, wearing a blue fleece, along with combat style work trousers, which were grey and black in colour.

The man has a large distinctive tattoo to the ride hand side of his neck.

Police Constable Stephen Morrison from Bellshill Police Office has been enquiring into this incident. Anyone who is able to identify the man call Motherwell Police Office on 01698 483054 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.