Police investigate scooter thrown at train

Police are investigating after a child’s scooter was thrown at a train in North Lanarkshire, causing widespread disruption to the rail network.

Officers from British Transport Police said the incident happened at 5.50pm yesterday (Thursday) when they were called to an overbridge in Airdrie.

Police officers and Network Rail retrieved a large children’s scooter from the top of the train which is thought to have been thrown by someone who was on the bridge.

Officers say they would like to speak to anyone who may have seen people acting out of the ordinary or loitering in the Gartlea Road area, near to Halfords and Morrisons petrol station, around the time of the incident.

Police constable Mark Harrigan said: “This was a particularly alarming incident for the driver of the service in question and, in particular, was a great inconvenience to the wider public, who were subjected to lengthy delays and cancelled services as a result of this reckless act of vandalism.

“Fortunately, no-one was hurt but trespassing on the railway or risking coming into contact with overhead wires is incredibly dangerous.

“Criminal damage to the railway can result in serious and even fatal consequences for rail passengers, workers and those committing the damage.

“I am keen to speak to any members of the public who may have witnessed anything suspicious, in particular at the Gartlea Road overbridge in Airdrie, on or around 5.50pm yesterday.

“The area was very busy due to it being rush hour, so it is likely that people will have seen what happened. Please come forward and speak to me if you have not already done so.”

The police can be contacted via 101.