Police hunt thug who attacked woman for her phone

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attack in Bellshill in which a thug tried to steal a young woman’s phone before fleeing empty-handed.

The robbery bid happened at 5.20pm on Monday, when the woman was walking on Main Street, close to the lane leading to Morrisons supermarket.

The culprit grabbed the woman and tried but failed to wrestle her phone from her before running off towards Morrisons, leaving her uninjured but in a state of shock.

The suspect is 5ft 7ins to 5ft ins, slim to medium build, and was wearing a pale orange hooded top with a disttinctive white zip.

Detective Constable Iain Hughes said: “This has been a frightening experience for the young woman who luckily was uninjured as a result of this unprovoked attack.

“We are still gathering CCTV footage for review in the hope that it provides additional information on the suspect, and would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time the incident took place – and perhaps saw the suspect hanging around prior to it or even running off afterwards.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Wishaw Police Office via 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.