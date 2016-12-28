Police hunt for three after racist abuse on train

Police are banking on witnesses with good memories after appealing for information about a racist abuse incident on a train that happened more than two months ago.

British Transport Police say a woman was racially abused by a group of men on the 5.36pm service from Wishaw to Glasgow Central on Friday, October 14.

Three men started taking pictures of her and then shouted at her, calling her “white trash” and other names. The men got off the train at Cambuslang, making sexual gestures towards her before leaving the station.

The men were Asian, in their 20s and all around 5ft 8ins tall. One was of medium build and was wearing a black jacket, dark jogging bottoms and dark trainers. Another was wearing blue jeans and the third man was wearing grey Nike tracksuit bottoms.

BTP gave no reason for the witness appeal coming 11 weeks after the incident.

PC Victoria Graham said: “This happened on a packed commuter train and I think there may have been a lot of people who witnessed it but did not realise the distress it was causing the victim.

“She was very upset and distressed and for someone to be made to feel like this is completely unacceptable. If anyone saw what happened, please do come forward and let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 497 of 14/10.