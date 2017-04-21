Police fire shots during drugs operation

A police watchdog is investigating after shots were fired by officers during a drugs operation in Carfin.

No one was injured and two men were arrested after the incident in Thorndene Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Police stressed the shots were fired directly at the tyres of a car to disable the vehicle and the matter has been referred to the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner purely “in line with routine procedure”.

A spokesman for the PIRC said: “It is reported that the rear two tyres of a vehicle were damaged during the incident after the rounds were discharged by specialist firearms officers with shotguns, but no members of the public were injured.

“It also alleged conventional weapons were pointed at the occupants of the vehicle while being detained by police.

“The incident was referred by the Chief Constable for investigation and a report on the commissioner’s findings will be submitted in due course.”

A police spokesman said officers were carrying out “an intelligence-led operation” when the firearms incident happened just before 7.30pm.

He explained: “As part of the operation, vehicle tyre deflation rounds were discharged directly into the tyres of a car.

“This is a recognised and practised technique which is used to specificalppPPly disable a vehicle and was deployed in order to reduce any wider impact to the public and to maximise their safety.

“As a result, and in line with the routine procedure, this incident will be referred to the PIRC for investigation.”

The spokesman said a man aged 38 will be reported to the procurator fiscal in relation to drugs charges while a 32-year-old man was detained in connection with alleged firearm offences.