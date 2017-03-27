Police caught men in park with shotgun

Two men caught with a sawn-off shotgun in Strathclyde Park claimed the weapon had belonged to their dead brother.

Bellshill stepbrothers Thomas Walsh and Thomas Craig said they thought their sibling had buried cash, drugs or jewellery.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard police officers on patrol were suspicious and found the shotgun in a bag after searching the pair’s car.

There was a hole in the ground and Walsh had a shovel.

Walsh (40), of Belvidere Crescent, and Craig (36), of Raith Drive, admitted possession of the weapon without a firearms certificate.

The court was told it was sent for analysis. Experts said it was in such a poor condition it couldnt’t be fired.

Craig also admitted being in possession of the gun within five years of serving a jail sentence.

Diarmid Bruce, defending Walsh, said the men were told something had been buried near a tree marked V.

He told the court: “They didn’t know what to expect, whether it was drugs, jewellery or whatever, but it turned out to be this old, decayed gun.

“It had been in the ground for a prolonged period and exposed to moisture.”

Sheriff David Bicket called for background reports and deferred sentence on both men, who are on bail, until April 26.