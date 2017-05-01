Police appeal to help find missing teen Ben

Police are appealing for help to trace a Craigneuk teenager who went missing last month.

Ben Langford (18) was last seen in Craigneuk on Thursday, April 13.

He is described as 5’10” tall, of slim build, with short sandy coloured hair and wearing glasses.

Ben’s family are concerned for him as this is out of character and they have had no contact with him since he disappeared.

Denise Carroll wrote on the Missing People Lanarkshire Facebook page: “If anyone has seen or knows where he is can you please get in touch with his mum Anne Langford or the police as she’s worried sick about him.”

If you have any contact Police Scotland at Motherwell on 101 or e-mail LanarkshireMissingPersons@scotland.pnn.police.uk.