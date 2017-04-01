Police alert on stolen drugs that could kill

Police are warning anyone tempted to use drugs stolen from an ambulance outside Monklands Hospital that they could be risking their lives.

The haul of prescription drugs was taken from the vehicle parked outside the hospital’s accident and emergency wing on Wednesday, between 10.25pm and 11.20pm.

The drugs include Glyceryl Trinitrate sprays, Hydrocortisone Sodium Phosphate vials and Adrenaline (Epinephrine) vials.

Anyone who comes across any discarded drugs or medication is urged to hand them into their local police office.

Anyone who knows about the theft of the drugs or has any knowledge which could help police with their enquiries, should contact Airdrie Police Station via 101.

Calls can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.