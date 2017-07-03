Police action to combat village yobs

The police have embarked on a six-week project to combat anti-social behaviour in Fullwood Gardens, New Stevenston.

Last year public meetings were held as villagers looked for action taken against young people causing trouble around the Quarry Street area.

PC Barry McGuire of Bellshill Police Office is coordinating the initiative.

He said: “Police Scotland have a zero tolerance approach towards antisocial behaviour and disorder which impact on our communities.

“I am looking for help from local residents and urge them to contact police if they witness such acts.”

Mossend and Holytown councillor Frank McNally added: “There have been issues in and around this area of New Stevenston and Holytown for some time, and they are clearly causing great distress to local people.

“These issues must be tackled head on. I have spoken to Police Scotland and the council’s antisocial team.

“Serious steps must be taken to address this unacceptable behaviour.”