Pens flung from window ‘put pedestrians at risk’

A Bellshill town centre resident has been accused of putting pedestrian safety at risk — by throwing pens from the window of his flat.

It’s alleged Arthur Parkinson (51) acted in a “culpable and reckless” manner at his home in Hamilton Road on December 4.

Parkinson is said to have thrown an unspecified number of pens from the window to the street below.

The prosecution claims some hit pedestrians or caused them to trip. The charge states the pens caused a “slipping hazard”.

Defence agent Jim O’Dowd said Parkinson denied the charge. Sheriff David Bicket set trial for April and Parkinson was given bail.