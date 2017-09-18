Pen put town centre rowdy behind bars

A ‘weapon’ which sparked a town centre knife scare turned out to be a pen and put a man behind bars for two months.

Shoppers fearing bloodshed called the police when they saw Jonathan Jenkins acting aggressively in Motherwell’s Merry Street.

Jenkins (29) was arrested and charged with possessing a knife and brandishing the blade at Grant O’Connor.

However, CCTV showed what it really was and when Jenkins, of Merry Street, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court he admitted a reduced charge of shouting abuse and challenging Mr O’Connor (31) to fight while holding a pen on July 8.

Callum Forsyth, prosecuting, said it happened about 2pm. Mr O’Connor was walking his two dogs when Jenkins, who has a long record, confronted him.

Mr Forsyth said: “The police were called by members of the public. Mr O’Connor was identified on CCTV but refused to give police a statement. Initially, on viewing the CCTV, it was thought Jenkins was in possession of a knife, but it is now conceded it was a pen in his hand.”

Defence agent Diarmid Bruce said the charge was much less serious than what Jenkins faced originally.

Sheriff Shiona Waldron deferred sentence until October 20 and agreed bail for Jenkins, who had been in custody since his arrest.