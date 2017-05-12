Overweight cat found abandoned in park

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a cat was found abandoned in Calder Park, Motherwell.

The charity was alerted after a member of public found the cat on a path in the park whilst out a walk on Wednesday, May 3.

Inspector Jack Marshall said: “The overweight cat was found dumped in a cat carrier along with a litter box and a bag of food.

“He’s now safely at our centre in Lanarkshire where he has been named Louie. We will easily be able to rehome him as he’s got a lovely nature.

“Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.”

Anyone with information should call 03000 999 999.