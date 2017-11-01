Officer celebrated for her exceptional bravery

A Lanarkshire police officer has been recognised for her exceptional bravery by the Scottish Government.

PC Barbara Forsyth was honoured at the Brave@Heart Awards held in Edinburgh Castle by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

PC Forsyth, who will be a familiar face to some from her many years working in the community safety department in Motherwell, received her award as a total of 47 people were celebrated for acts of bravery and heroism.

PC Forsyth was off-duty on an international flight when she assisted cabin crew with restraining an aggressive passenger, helping to de-escalate and resolve a dangerous and frightening situation for other passengers.

She was one of six recipients who also received the St Andrew’s Award for exceptional bravery.

Ms Sturgeon said: “This is our chance to say a heartfelt thank you to those who have stepped in to help a fellow citizen in danger or distress.”

Meanwhile, an operation to tackle antisocial behaviour in the Parkneuk Street area of Motherwell is continuing.

This comes after residents raised concerns about intimidating behaviour towards them, and other offences such as underage drinking.

A Police spokesperson said: “We are totally committed to ensuring the safety of those living in our communities and will work with our partner agencies and will use every available resource at our disposal to achieve that aim.”

To date, four teenagers have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal, with a further 20 letters issued to parents.