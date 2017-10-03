Nine years for child sex crimes

A MAN who sexually assaulted two young girls before abusing and raping another child has been jailed for nine years.

John Hamilton (58), of Ghillies Lane, Motherwell, struck at locations in Lanarkshire.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how he started sexually assaulting his first victim in June 1995 when she was 12. He continued to abuse her until November that year.

Hamilton first targeted another victim in June 1995 when she was also just 12. He abused the girl for three years.

He then started abusing another girl, who was aged 10, in October 1995 and sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions until July 2000.

On an occasion between September 1998 and October 1999, Hamilton raped the girl.

He was brought to justice years later after his victims helped detectives bring a case against him.

Hamilton was convicted after trial last month at the High Court in Glasgow.

Today defence advocate Simon Gilbride said his client, who maintained he was innocent, has numerous health problems.

Passing sentence, judge Lord Turnbull said: “Adult men who abuse children can expect nothing other than a severe sentence of imprisonment.

“It is this court’s duty to protect children now and in the future by imposing lengthy sentences on those who abuse them.”