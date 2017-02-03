Neighbour knife threat man jailed

A man who threatened a neighbour with a knife then assaulted three police officers has been jailed for 10 months at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

The disturbance happened in the street where the men live.

Colin Kennedy (31) admitted shouting abuse and threats at Charles McArdle, brandishing a knife at him and threatening him repeatedly in Gorsehall Street, Cleland, on December 17.

Kennedy also admitted spitting on the face and body of one police officer and kicking two other officers. He was on bail at the time of the incidents.

Co-accused Michelle McDonald (28), also of Gorsehall Street, was sent to prison for eight months.

She admitted shouting abuse and threats at police officers and kicking three officers.