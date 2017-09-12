Musician reunited with bass

A musician has been reunited with her prized bass guitar she believed had been stolen from a train in Motherwell.

Jo D’arc, of The Twistettes, put out an appeal on Facebook following the loss of her cream Fender Mustang bass along with a pedal, case and leads.

Ms D’arc urged fans: “If anyone tries to sell you a beautiful cream Fender Mustang bass then can you please give them a swift punch in the face and rescue my guitar for me.”

However, it appears the guitar may have actually been taken by accident and was returned last week.

Ms D’arc wrote on Facebook: “I got a message from a man who says he had my bass guitar. I’m not sure exactly how his story adds up, but after a strange, yet fruitful, meeting at a car park in Parkhead I am delighted to say I have been reunited with her safe and sound.

“There is no doubt in my mind if it wasn’t for people power getting the word out all over social media then my bass guitar would not be back home where it belongs.”

Over £1,000 was raised through a crowdfunder to replace the instrument and Ms D’arc was looking for suggestions as to how the money should be used.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: “I can confirm we received a report of a stolen bass guitar on board a train between Glasgow Central and Motherwell.

“However, it turns out the item was handed in to lost property, it has since been returned to the owner.”