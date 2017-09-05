Musician is victim of Motherwell train thief

A musician had her prized bass guitar and other equipment stolen while travelling by train on Monday evening.

Jo D’arc, of punk band The Twistettes, put out an appeal on Facebook following the theft of her cream Fender Mustang bass along with a pedal, case and leads.

The thief got off the train at Motherwell and Jo, who formed the Twistettes with her sister Nicky, hopes to be reunited with her beloved instrument.

She said: “If anyone tries to sell you a beautiful cream Fender Mustang bass then can you please give them a swift punch in the face and rescue my guitar for me? Someone just stole it off the train and jumped off at Motherwell.

“This bass has been part of every single live show The Twistettes have ever played and every song The Twistettes have ever recorded. Please help spread the word and try bring it home.”

Jo has an upcoming gig for Musicians Against Homelessness and is due to travel to Zandari Festa in South Korea.

David Blair started a JustGiving page to raise £1,000 to replace what was stolen and within 20 hours had already exceeded this target.

He said: “Our music loving community has proved time and again we can come together to help one another in times of need.

“This time is now for a much loved and respected friend and musician; Jo D’arc from The Twistettes. Let’s help Jo as much as we possibly can.”