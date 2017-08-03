Murderer awarded damages for failures to prepare him for release

A Craigneuk murderer has been awarded £500 compensation after claiming he was not given a proper chance to train for freedom.

Stuart Quinn is serving 18 years for his part in the killing of David James at a flat in Glencleland Road in 2001.

Quinn is eligible to apply for parole in May 2019, but believed his chances of release were damaged by the way the authorities prioritise prisoners for rehabilitation courses.

In 2015 he hit prison authorities with a £10,000 lawsuit at the Court of Session.

The Scottish Government countered that Quinn ‘misinterpreted’ Scottish Prison Service (SPS) guidance on training for freedom, but Lord Tyre was prepared to grant Quinn a fresh hearing if legal documents were re-worded.

Last year Lord Glennie rejected his argument that the failure of prison officials to prepare him for release was a breach of human rights.

However, civil appeal judges Lady Clark, Lord Malcolm and Lord McGhie overturned this citing a 2014 decision by the UK Supreme Court which resulted in the government having to provide reasonable opportunities for prisoners to rehabilitate themselves.

The judges ruled the SPS didn’t review its policies in light of the decision which may have presented a solution to the type of problems they faced with Quinn.

Quinn, who was placed on the preparation for release programme in January 2016, was awarded £500 in damages.