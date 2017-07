A 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Kevin Gallacher in Craigneuk last Tuesday (July 4).

Mr Gallacher (38) was rushed to Wishaw General after being found stabbed in Glencairn Avenue at around 11.30pm, but later died in hospital.

Aaron McGuire made no plea or declaration when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday and was remanded in custody.