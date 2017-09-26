Muirhouse teenager missing since Sunday

Police are asking for help to trace a 14-year-old boy has been missing from his home in Muirhouse since Sunday.

Callum Murphy was last seen by his mother around 11.45am on Sunday morning when he went to his bedroom.

On checking later in the afternoon, at around 3pm, he was not there. She then contacted police as she was unable to get a hold of him.

Callum is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, has short brown hair, is clean shaven and has a fresh complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black jeans ripped at the knees, black and white trainers and large black headphones.

It is believed he may be carrying a large grey backpack.

Inspector Hugh Burns, of Motherwell Police Office, said: “Callum is only 14-years-old and we understand has been dealing with some personal issues at the moment.

“He is usually in contact with his mum or at least lets her know where he is off to, but on this occasion he left without telling her or anyone where he was going.

“He is known to frequent the ‘Four Corners’ area in Glasgow city centre and has met up with others there on occasion.

“We have been liaising with colleagues in the city centre and with BTP as well as checking CCTV and searching the Motherwell area but so far there has been no further sightings of him.

“As far as we are aware, he has not been in contact with friends, however, I would ask if he has been in touch with a friend then let us know.

You might think you are letting him down but we have to know where he is to make sure he is safe and well. He is only 14 and therefore too young to be away and out of contact for this length of time.

“We are also asking taxi drivers and bus drivers to keep an eye out for him as well.

“If you know where he is or have any information that will help us find him, then please contact Motherwell Police Station on 101 as soon as you can. Please quote reference number 2696 of 24/09/2017 when calling.

“I’d also say to Callum to go or call home or police. Your family are very worried about you and want you back. You are not in any trouble, we all just want you to come home safe and well.”