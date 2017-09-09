Motherwell drugs pair jailed for £625k cannabis haul

Two men caught with 135 kilos of cannabis resin during a police operation in Motherwell have been jailed for a total of nine and a half years.

Stephen Rouse, (53) was sentenced to four years and one month and Adam Southall (22) for five years and five months after police uncovered drugs estimated to have a potential street value of more than £625,000.

The drugs haul follwoed a joint operation between Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency carried out in the Motherwell area between December 2015 and January this year.

Detective Inspector Graeme Naysmith of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said:

“I hope the sentence provided to Southall and Rouse serves as a warning to those involved in drug dealing and associated criminality.

“Individuals like Southall and Rouse have no regard for the harm they cause communities as their main motivator was making money from their illicit activities.

“Targeting those involved in drugs remains a priority for Police Scotland.

“People can be assured, we will do everything in our power to rid our communities of drugs.”