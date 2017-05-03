Missing Craigneuk teenager is found

A Craigneuk teenager who went missing last month has been found.

Ben Langford (18) disappeared on Thursday, April 13, which his family said was out of character.

Lanarkshire Police Division confirmed he has been traced ‘safe and well’, but his location has been kept secret.

His mum Anne Langford posted on Facebook: “Just let everyone know that Ben has been found safe and well.

“Don’t know where he is, but police say he is safe and well. He doesn’t want anyone know where is.”

The police thanked the public for their assistance.