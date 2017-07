The police have confirmed that Bellshill woman Danielle Lucas has been found safe and well.

The 26-year-old was reported missing yesterday (Sunday) having been last seen in New View Drive.

A police spokesperson said: “Danielle Lucas reported missing from Bellshill has been found safe and well, her family are aware.

“Thank you very much to each and everyone of you for sharing and posting, as always your assistance is greatly appreciated.”