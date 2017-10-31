Masked men carry out knife-point robbery in Bellshill home

A man and woman were threatened in their Bellshill home at knife-point yesterday (Monday) afternoon before being robbed.

Around 3.20pm a 31-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were within their home in Rockburn Crescent when three masked men forced their way in and threatened them with knives before leaving the scene with a three figure sum.

The three suspects escaped in a white-coloured vehicle. No-one was injured in the incident, but both victims were left badly shaken by the ordeal.

The first suspect is white, in his 20s and spoke with a local accent. He is approximately 5’6” tall, of slim to medium build and was wearing a balaclava, a blue/grey jacket and blue/grey tracksuit bottoms.

The second suspect is white and was wearing a green tracksuit and a green balaclava.

The third suspect is white, of heavy build and was wearing a hooded top and a yellow mask.

Detective Constable Graeme Lawrence, Wishaw Police Station, said: “This incident took place in someone’s home and has left them feeling fearful, therefore it is vital that we find the three men responsible.

“Officers have been gathering any relevant CCTV footage and have been speaking to local residents, however are also looking to witnesses to help with enquiries.

“There is a primary school in this area and so there may well have been parents going to and from the school to collect children. Think back, did you see anything suspicious or anybody matching the descriptions?

“You may have information that can help us in our enquiries so we appeal to anyone who may think they have seen something to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact CID Officers at Wishaw Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 2146 of Monday 30 October. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.