Man who fought police fined £1,200

A man who fought with police officers after an alleged disturbance at his parents’ home in Motherwell has been fined £1,200.

Scott McKirdle (33) was sentenced after trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He was found guilty of kicking and trying to punch and stamp on an officer in Wood Crescent on December 17. Sheriff Marie Smart also convicted him of resisting arrest then shouting abuse and homophobic insults after officers took him away.

McKirdle, also of Wood Crescent, was cleared of putting his parents, Alex and Annie, in a state of fear by shouting abuse and threats. He was also cleared of assaulting his dad by compressing his neck.

McKirdle, who had denied all the charges, has a long list of previous convictions. He must pay the fine at £40 per week.